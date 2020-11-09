566 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths reported in Shelby County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 9, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 11:14 AM

SHELBY CO, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 566 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 39,990 coronavirus cases and 566 deaths have been reported.

Countywide, 2,851 COVID-19 cases are still active.

Counties surrounding Shelby County have also seen COVID-19 cases rise. Here are the overall totals.

  • Tipton County, TN - 2,723
  • DeSoto County, MS - 8,159
  • Crittenden County, AR - 2,596

The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 8.8%.

Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday, October 25 to Monday, October 26 that number was 404.

COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate 11/09/2020
COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate 11/09/2020 (Source: SCHD)

County health experts are planning to see how Halloween and other upcoming holidays contribute to the fall surge of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are also seeing an increase.

There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 16 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.

Long-term care facilities with COVID-19 clusters
Long-term care facilities with COVID-19 clusters (Source: SCHD)

Ninety percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 90% of ICU capacity is utilized as of November 4.

Health Resource Tracking System 11/09/2020
Health Resource Tracking System 11/09/2020 (Source: SCHD)

Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.

