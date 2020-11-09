Rain chances & one more unseasonably warm day tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The warm southeast flow that has kept our temperatures near record highs will continue through Tuesday. More clouds will slide in tomorrow and rain chances will go up Tuesday. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder Tuesday evening as a cold front tracks across our area. On the other side of the front temperatures will return closer to normal for this time of year.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a southeast wind at 5- 10 mph and lows in the lower 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of showers and a southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH. Highs in the afternoon will bein the upper 70s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph and lows falling to the mid 50s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to start then more sunshine in the afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a small rain chance on Saturday. However, Sunday looks dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be near 70 and lows near 50 both days.
