‘Ride of Tears’ helps raise money for 12-year-old boy’s funeral after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local organization is stepping up after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Memphis last week.
‘Ride of Tears’ announced they will help with the funeral of Ta’Shun Hardrick, 12. The organization said the family needs $2,000 to help with burial arrangements for the child.
The organization will be raising money on the following dates:
- November 9
- Hickory Hill and Winchester 1 pm -3 pm
- Elvis Presley and Winchester 3 pm - 5 pm
- November 11
- Hickory Hill and Winchester 1 pm -3 pm
- Elvis Presley and Winchester 3:30 pm - 5 pm
- November 13
- TBA
If you would like to donate, contact the president of ‘Ride of Tears’ Ms. Mary at 901-649-5238 or vice president Kenny Lee at 901-462-9940.
The family said Ta’Shun was shot during a drive-by while walking back from the corner store on Looney Avenue. The shooting happened on November 4 around 4:00 p.m.
On Facebook, Hardrick’s school shared their condolences with the family.
