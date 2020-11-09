‘Ride of Tears’ helps raise money for 12-year-old boy’s funeral after shooting

Family members of a Memphis boy shot and killed Wednesday are still in shock a day later
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 9, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 1:46 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local organization is stepping up after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Memphis last week.

‘Ride of Tears’ announced they will help with the funeral of Ta’Shun Hardrick, 12. The organization said the family needs $2,000 to help with burial arrangements for the child.

The organization will be raising money on the following dates:

  • November 9
    • Hickory Hill and Winchester 1 pm -3 pm
    • Elvis Presley and Winchester 3 pm - 5 pm
  • November 11
    • Hickory Hill and Winchester 1 pm -3 pm
    • Elvis Presley and Winchester 3:30 pm - 5 pm
  • November 13
    • TBA

If you would like to donate, contact the president of ‘Ride of Tears’ Ms. Mary at 901-649-5238 or vice president Kenny Lee at 901-462-9940.

The family said Ta’Shun was shot during a drive-by while walking back from the corner store on Looney Avenue. The shooting happened on November 4 around 4:00 p.m.

On Facebook, Hardrick’s school shared their condolences with the family.

Please keep the Humes family, the North Memphis community, and especially the family in your warm thoughts and prayers...

Posted by Humes Middle School on Thursday, November 5, 2020
