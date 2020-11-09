SCS teacher under investigation for inappropriate behavior during virtual instruction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools says a teacher is under investigation after allegations of inappropriate behavior during a virtual class.
The district says the teacher at Southwind High School was place on paid administrative leave Nov. 2 and an investigation is underway.
A statement from SCS says the teacher “is being investigated for allegations or claims of inappropriate behavior during virtual instruction.”
The district would not elaborate on the allegations.
The statement says the district will determine the appropriate action pending the outcome of the investigation.
