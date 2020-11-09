Shelby Co. virtual delegation meeting hacked Monday morning

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 9, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 1:09 PM

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Attendees of the Shelby Co. Delegation Virtual Annual Legislative Retreat were shocked Monday morning after their meeting was hacked.

WMC Action News 5 witnessed as the public Zoom meeting was interrupted by an inappropriate drawing and foul language. It’s still unclear who hacked the meeting.

“We were hacked! But thankfully we were able to kick the intruders out in about 3-5 minutes. In the spirit of transparency, we want to make this virtual meeting available to the public so that they are kept informed but unfortunately everyone is not sharing the same spirit of cooperation. The intrusion has been reported to Zoom and will be reported to TBI"
State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, Chairman, Shelby County Delegation of State Legislators

The meeting was held on November 9 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. The retreat is scheduled to continue on November 10.

Leaders were scheduled to discuss Shelby County Schools, the Memphis City Council, the Memphis Police Department and more.

