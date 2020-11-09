Shelby Co. virtual delegation meeting hacked Monday morning

“We were hacked! But thankfully we were able to kick the intruders out in about 3-5 minutes. In the spirit of transparency, we want to make this virtual meeting available to the public so that they are kept informed but unfortunately everyone is not sharing the same spirit of cooperation. The intrusion has been reported to Zoom and will be reported to TBI"

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, Chairman, Shelby County Delegation of State Legislators