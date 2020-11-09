Shelby Co. virtual delegation meeting hacked Monday morning

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Attendees of the Shelby Co. Delegation Virtual Annual Legislative Retreat were shocked Monday morning after their meeting was hacked.
WMC Action News 5 witnessed as the public Zoom meeting was interrupted by an inappropriate drawing and foul language. It’s still unclear who hacked the meeting.
The meeting was held on November 9 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. The retreat is scheduled to continue on November 10.
Leaders were scheduled to discuss Shelby County Schools, the Memphis City Council, the Memphis Police Department and more.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.