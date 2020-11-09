Shelby County municipality leaders continue call for statewide mask mandate with COVID-19 cases on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday night the Germantown Board of Mayor and Alderman will consider a resolution requesting statewide masking. Tennessee’s COVID-19 cases broke two records in 48 hours over the weekend.
On Monday, Tennessee saw its single highest daily case total. Between Sunday and Monday, there were 5,919 COVID-19 cases reported, breaking the latest highest total which was reached just on Saturday.
Between Sunday and Monday, Shelby County logged 566 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.
With weeks of a surge in cases both statewide and locally, some Shelby County mayors have asked Governor Bill Lee to help by issuing a statewide mask mandate, but so far that hasn’t happened.
On Monday Lee began a week of budget hearings. He said his goal is to have a budget structurally balanced in an unprecedented year.
“We knew these days were coming,” Lee said. “We didn’t know when. We didn’t expect them this year or expect them this dramatically, but that’s the reason you ought to always be fiscally prudent.”
With hundreds of thousands of people experiencing unemployment during the pandemic the state’s revenues are down. When talking about strategy to fight the surge in cases across the state, Lee said he doesn’t want to increase the state’s unemployment number.
“Closing down the economy is not something we’re looking at or thinking about at this point,” Lee said.
Some mayors in Shelby County are hoping Lee does make the decision to issue a statewide mask mandate. Late last month Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald and Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo sent letters requesting a statewide mask mandate because of the way surges in rural counties with no mask mandates affected case totals and hospitalizations in Shelby County.
Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld said he’d welcome a statewide mask mandate because it gets everyone practicing good habits, but he knows not one size fits all.
“My only caveat about mask mandates, and it remains, is how do you enforce them,” Threlkeld said.
But Threlkeld said while masks are a best practice in fighting this virus, it only does so good if it’s not paired with social distancing and hand washing.
“I think social distancing is still the most important thing we can do,” Threlkeld said.
The Germantown Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday, November 9. This still will be updated on the Board’s decision.
A mask mandate issued in Desoto County, Mississippi by Governor Tate Reeves is set to expire on Wednesday. WMC Action News 5 reached out to the governor’s office to see if it will be extended, but we have not heard back.
