Tennessee Green Dot Public Schools to return to campus in January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Green Dot Public Schools in Tennessee are giving families the option for their students to return to class at the top of the spring semester.
The school system says students are welcome to return to campus for in-person learning in January. But if the current COVID-19 spike continues in Tennessee, Green Dot will consider continuing distance learning for the semester.
Beginning Nov. 9 through Nov. 23, families have the option to continue distance learning or commit to in-person learning for one month at a time allowing families to change their decisions each month.
School officials say those who do not make a choice by the deadline will be assumed to continue distance learning.
GDPS has provided a timeline below:
