Tonight at 10: Romance scams in the age of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Mid-Southerners continue to hunker down during the pandemic, many singles are seeking someone to quarantine with.
Traffic on dating sites is up and the Investigators warn so are they numbers of scammers on those sites.
Take it from a woman who lost thousands of dollars to a man she met online who later claimed he needed help fighting coronavirus.
“I can’t sleep after that cause I’m worried he’s got COVID cause I’ve fallen in love with this idiot,” said Cathy Grover.
Tonight at 10, we’ll show you the red flags to watch for when looking for love in the age of COVID-19.
Find out what discussions adult children should be having with their older single parents and a way to background your knight-in-shining armor with an online tool from the BBB.
