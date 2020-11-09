Near record highs today, rain possible tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We started the day off sunny, but clouds will continue to move in this afternoon. We nearly hit record high temperatures this weekend and we will be close to tying the record of 80 degrees today. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 79 degrees. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to start then more sunshine in the afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows near 50. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a small rain chance on Saturday. However, Sunday looks dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be near 70 and lows near 50 both days.
