Near record highs today, rain possible tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to start then more sunshine in the afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows near 50. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.