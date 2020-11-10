Best Life: Managing back to work stress during COVID-19

Dr. Phan is an expert in behavioral health. He says uncertainty over a long period of time creates unhealthy levels of stress. He says to alleviate anxiety, employers should create a return to work plan that outlines safety precautions. Those may include daily temperature checks, keeping workspaces more than six feet apart, providing face coverings and meeting one-on-one instead of in groups. Dr. Phan also says the physical ways we used to show co-workers' support are no longer appropriate.