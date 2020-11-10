Brady White earns third AAC Player of the Week honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When you’re team is down in the fourth quarter and time is running out, who do you want to have at quarterback?
For the Memphis Tigers, it’s an easy answer, and the American Athletic Conference is taking notice. Brady White is definitely the kind of experienced quarterback you want marching your offense downfield during a comeback. White was named AAC Offensive Player of the Week for his 437 passing yards, and four touchdowns in Saturday’s one-point win over USF, 34-33.
This is the third time this season for White to win the award. White also becoming the winningest QB in Memphis history with 24 victories, surpassing my old teammate Lloyd Patterson, who had 23. A mark that’s stood since the late 1970′s.
Including UCF, this is the second last-minute comeback White has engineered this season at the Liberty Bowl.
So, Brady, how do you do it? “Once we got into the huddle,” White said, “I was just making clear everybody knew what we had on the clock, what we need, We do it every week I told them it’s just like a Wednesday practice. We executed at a high level. two-minute drill. That was encouraging and good to see. Our offense understood the situation, didn’t panic at all. Executed out offense and made the plays necessary. Looked pretty good, I’ll tell you that."
White joins Danny Wimprine for most touchdown passes at Memphis. They both have 81. The Tigers next play at Navy on Saturday, 2:30 pm kickoff on ESPN-U.
