Cold front brings a change in the pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the low to mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Gradually clearing skies from west to east along with a north wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.