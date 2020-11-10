DA: 2 men indicted for multiple shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men have been indicted after multiple shootings were reported in Memphis.
Tarvin Dean, 31, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Codefendant Darrius Anderson, 37, was also indicted on two counts of facilitation of first-degree murder and three counts of facilitation of attempted first-degree murder.
Officials said the shootings happened on April 11, 2020, around 5:00 that evening. Officers were called to a grocery store parking lot near the 400 block of Buntyn at Midland.
Javier Jefferson, 22, was found dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators said another man was shot several times in the legs, and the third man was shot in the foot.
Minutes later, MPD got reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Wilson near East McLemore. James Coleman, 49, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, a 23-year-old man was also wounded.
Dean and Anderson were taken into custody nine days later.
