Man arrested after neighbor finds camera in her bedroom wall

Man arrested after neighbor finds camera in her bedroom wall
Gary Morris arrested for installing camera in neighbors wall (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 10, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 9:54 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after police reportedly found a camera he installed in his neighbors bedroom wall.

On Friday, Oxford police arrested 44-year-old Gary Morris after officers responded to a residence on Christman Drive where a woman found a camera lens protruding through her bedroom wall.

After searching the neighboring residence, investigators found Morris lived in the residence and was arrested for voyeurism.

A Fayette County judged also issued Morris a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.