Man arrested after neighbor finds camera in her bedroom wall

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after police reportedly found a camera he installed in his neighbors bedroom wall.
On Friday, Oxford police arrested 44-year-old Gary Morris after officers responded to a residence on Christman Drive where a woman found a camera lens protruding through her bedroom wall.
After searching the neighboring residence, investigators found Morris lived in the residence and was arrested for voyeurism.
A Fayette County judged also issued Morris a $10,000 bond.
