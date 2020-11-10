Memphis vs. Navy postponed because of COVID-19 at the Naval Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday this weekend’s Memphis Tigers game at the Naval Academy is postponed.
Memphis was set to play Navy Saturday, but the AAC says it is postponed until further notice because of COVID-19 cases at the Naval Academy and ongoing contact tracing of student-athletes.
The teams don’t share a common open date through the rest of the season, according to the AAC, so they are considering various options for playing the game.
It’s one of two schedule changes announced by the AAC Tuesday. The other is Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 but will now be played Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.