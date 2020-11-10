MPD: Memphis man charged after body found inside car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after police found a dead body inside a vehicle near Lamar Avenue.
Officers found Demarcus Drinkwater shot and killed inside a Lexus parked in the 2700 block of Burns near Pendleton Street and Lamar Ave. A police affidavit reads Drinkwater had multiple gunshot wounds when paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.
Investigators determined the car slowly rolled into another parked car on the street before stopping. Police found 16 spent shell casings about 35 feet behind the victim’s car.
An investigation revealed the victim was given a counterfeit $100 bill during a drug deal. The victim’s friend told police said she received a phone call shortly after the deal saying the victim was shot.
MPD determined a man named ‘Charles Lott’ was a suspect in the case. A witness told MPD Lott said he “had to do it” because the victim “was threatening him.”
Police said ‘Lott’ is also known as Charles Bright.
Bright has been charged with second-degree murder and employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.