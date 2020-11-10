President-elect Biden’s COVID-19 plan could lead to more testing in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President-elect Joe Biden says he “will spare no effort” in turning around the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as cases rise and experts warn of a winter surge, he’s got his work cut out for him.
“We’re still facing a very dark winter. There are now nearly 10 million COVID-19 cases in the United States,” Biden said on Monday as he announced his COVID-19 task force.
Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic will be one of the greatest challenges his presidency faces and he’s ready to get to work.
“It starts with doing everything possible to get the COVID-19 under control so that we can open our businesses safely and sustainably, resume our lives, and put this pandemic behind us,” the president-elect said.
Biden says his administration will be guided by science and will make decisions informed by public health professionals.
“I think there will be clear changes. I think the national tone will change, a national set of priorities, obviously more on the masking, certainly more on the testing,” said Dr. Manor Jain, an infectious disease doctor who has been advising Memphis city leaders.
Jain says if the Biden administration follows through with its promises, like doubling the number of drive-thru testing sites, Memphis will benefit.
“We’ve been in the city talking about assurance testing, which is large scale testing. We’ve been doing about 3,000 tests a day. We believe that we could try to reach maybe 30,000 tests a day,” said Jain.
In addition to increasing testing, the Biden-Harris plan calls for ramping up the production of personal protective equipment and getting it to areas where it is needed the most.
They want the CDC to provide specific guidelines on how businesses and schools should close or reopen, depending on local community spread.
Their plan also calls for financial assistance for state and local governments, schools and small businesses.
Biden says he’ll also work with governors and mayors to implement mask mandates.
Jain says that will be especially important in rural areas.
“We’ve got also get the rural communities to do it because the virus is really spreading at an enormous level in those areas,” said Jain.
Biden’s administration will also oversee the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.
To see the full Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.