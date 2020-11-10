Proposed bill would remove authority from county health departments concerning county-wide emergencies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee lawmaker wants to give county mayors, not health departments, the power to make decisions during a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Rep. Jason Zachary from Knoxville introduced House Bill Triple-Oh Seven Tuesday.
It says the county mayor would be in charge of health decisions during a county-wide emergency.
The bill would apply to counties that have their own health departments: including Shelby, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton, Sullivan and Madison Counties.
Right now, health department directors can issue mask mandates or restrict business hours.
This bill would remove that authority.
Last month, Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton also suggested elected officials, not health departments, should have the final say.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris responded by saying some of the COVID-19 pandemic response had become too political and more discussion was needed.
