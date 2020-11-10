Seasonal temperatures will return to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South this afternoon, which will bring a chance for isolated showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph. It won’t rain everywhere, but showers will be possible through tonight.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds becoming north overnight 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy in the morning then clouds will slowly clear late in the day with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers Saturday, especially in the evening. However, Sunday looks dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be near 70 and low temperatures near 50 both days.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
