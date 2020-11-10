Showers & storms possible this afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South today, which will bring a chance for isolated showers. Everyone will not see rain, but showers and a few storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Rain could linger through midnight in some areas, but it will clear after that. It will be mostly cloudy today, but high temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 70s. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s tonight.