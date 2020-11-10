Showers & storms possible this afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South today, which will bring a chance for isolated showers. Everyone will not see rain, but showers and a few storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Rain could linger through midnight in some areas, but it will clear after that. It will be mostly cloudy today, but high temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 70s. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 76 degrees. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 56. South winds becoming north overnight 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy in the morning then clouds will clear in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers Saturday, especially in the evening. However, Sunday looks dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be near 70 and low temperatures near 50 both days.
