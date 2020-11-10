Tennessee Senate GOP leaders back Trump’s challenge of election results

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Republicans in the Tennessee Senate released a letter Tuesday in support of President Donald Trump as he “contests the unofficial results” of this year’s presidential election.
More than 20 signatures line the bottom of the letter.
The caucus argues that this is not an unprecedented election considering the presidential election in 2000 when results were not solidified until Dec. 13. Calling attention to the thin margins and large amount of mail-in ballots, the GOP says the race “remains uncertain.”
The letter reads in part:
“There have been reports of irregularities in many critical states such as Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Until these irregularities have been thoroughly investigated and court appeals have been exhausted, no winner should be declared.”
The letter then asks Tennesseans and Americans to remain patient until the results of the election are made official, saying Trump has the right to challenge the results until presidential electors vote in December.
“We support him in doing so and encourage all Tennesseans and Americans to be patient until the result of this election can be determined.”
According to numbers reported by NBC, projected President-elect Joe Biden has 279 electoral votes and President Trump has 214.
