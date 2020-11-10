Tigers Basketball just outside top 25 in AP poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway doesn’t have the nation’s top recruiting class this year, but the once, youngest team in Division 1 basketball has a group of players with at least one more year of experience on the hardwood.
But, it’s just not one in the preseason top 25, at least according to the Associated Press. The Tigers received 69 votes in the poll, which places them at 27th in the nation, just outside what’s believed to be the 25 best teams in college hoops this season.
Gonzaga ranked first, then Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa make up the top 5. Kansas is sixth, Duke ninth, Coach Cal and Kentucky are tenth. Tennessee Vols are 12. Houston, picked to finish first in the American, is 17th.
