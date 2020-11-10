Visits to Santa look much different at Bass Pro Shops during era of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Santa Claus is back inside Bass Pro Shop locations across the country. But a visit to Santa is a much different experience this year than in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Claus has made his way from the North Pole to the Bass Pro Shops Pyramid asking every kid his favorite question:
“Are you on the nice or the naughty list?”
Representatives from Bass Pro Shops say health protocols were critical to bringing Santa back.
“We do have free online reservations which is going to help with the physical distancing and also cleaning in between each visit,” Melissa Holleman, Bass Pro Shops Assistant General Manager said. “We also have the new magical Santa shield as well as Santa’s sanitation team.”
Santa’s sanitation team disinfects the magical Santa shield in between each child’s visit for safety.
A visit with Santa, no matter how much trepidation there is from the children, is an important tradition that Bass Pro Shops wanted to make sure they continued this year in a safe way.
Parents say they’re glad their kids can make memories with Santa.
“There wouldn’t be Christmas without Santa,” Mildred Jarrett, visiting from Corinth, Mississippi said.
“We need to be as normal as possible and this is about as normal as you can get and be safe at the same time,” Victor Davis, visiting from Austin, Texas said.
“This year has been a tough year for families and so it was extremely important even more important to help preserve that holiday tradition,” Holleman said.
Santa will be visiting every Bass Pro Shop and Cabella’s location from now until Christmas Eve when he has to get to work delivering all those toys!
To find a link to sign up, go to www.BassPro.com/Santa.
