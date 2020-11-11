3 arrested in enticement of a child in Lafayette County, Miss.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Three men have been arrested for the enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Cory Ballentine, Johnathan Woolbright, and Ethan Moses have each been charged with enticement after investigators say an undercover operation targeting child predators led them to the trio.
The undercover investigation began on Nov. 2.
LCSO says 34-year-old Ballentine from Oxford and 28-year-old Woolbright from Banner were taken into custody on Nov. 3 and issued a $75,000 bond.
Twenty-one-year-old Moses from Moulton, Alabama was arrested and issued an $80,000 bond.
LCSO asks anyone who has information that may assist in the prosecution of the three men to call the sheriff’s office at 662-234-6421, or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-TIPS (8477).
Investigators are also asking the public to be aware of social media sites used to lure children and solicit sexual acts.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.