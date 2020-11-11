Best Life: The gender gap and COVID-19 stress

MUNICE, Ind. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — COVID-19 is taking a toll on Americans' mental health and women may be taking the brunt of it. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 53 percent of women said they are feeling the stress from COVID-19, as compared to 37 percent of men. And to make matters worse, new research indicates a serious work-life unbalance for some women during the pandemic.