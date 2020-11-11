Best Life: Getting homeless families off the streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - SANFORD, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – We are still feeling the crippling effects of coronavirus on our economy. Eight months into it and many businesses are still closed and millions of Americans are out of work with little or no way to pay their bills. That’s leading some experts to predict a 45 percent increase in homelessness over the next year. That would mean hundreds of thousands of more men, women, and children living on the streets, in tents, shelters, cars, or motels throughout the country. One woman believes it’s time to change the way we think about homelessness, reshape policies, and focus on communities to help get their own residents back on their feet.