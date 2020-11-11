Clouds this morning & drop in temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rain moved out, but clouds will linger behind the cold front. We will start to see some sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s this afternoon, which is about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will also feel cooler tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. High: 64 degrees. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 46. Northeast winds 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be full sunshine on Thursday and Friday and temperatures will be seasonal. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s at the end of the week.
WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers Saturday, especially in the evening. Most of the area will remain dry and rain will be hit or miss. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Saturday night and upper 40s on Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: It will be slightly cooler next week with high temperatures in the lower 60s and low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
