Finding workers willing to work in restaurants is an ongoing problem in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday night, Fox Ridge Pizza Bar and Grill on Brookhaven Circle in East Memphis is booming. It’s a welcome sight for an industry hit hard by the pandemic.
While this restaurant is thriving, the owner’s daughter says her mother’s second restaurant in Collierville is a totally different story.
“That has been the struggle. Unfortunately at Cajun, we’ve had to remain closed because we don’t have the staffing,” Jordan Orl, who works alongside her mother and owner, Lisa Gibbs, at both restaurants, said.
Cajun Catfish Company on New Byhalia Road in Collierville had to shut down due to lack of staff. Orl says they even held a job fair Saturday, but nobody showed up.
Another Collierville business owner we met Wednesday night said the same thing is happening at his catering company.
“We had one who was supposed to show up for work two days ago and just never showed up and said nevermind, so we’re having the same problem,” Chris Hughes, who owns Thomas Meat and Seafood Market and Catering in Collierville, said.
This has been an issue for the restaurant industry even before the pandemic.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for the food and beverage industry is expected to grow 10 percent over the next decade.
That’s much faster than the average for all occupations.
Due to high job growth, job openings are a common occurrence in the food service industry.
However, fear of catching the virus for a low wage job is likely deterring applicants, along with other factors.
“With people getting unemployment, the stimulus checks, it’s kept them at home,” Cajun Catfish and Fox Ridge Pizza owner Lisa Gibbs said.
Gibbs says they’ll figure something out to get Cajun Catfish re-opened. She says currently, they need about 20 additional employees.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.