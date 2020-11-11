Grizzlies' new uniforms celebrate 20 seasons in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies unveiled new Memphis Classic Edition Nike uniforms Wednesday that celebrate the franchise’s 20th season in Memphis.
The black-based uniform is inspired by jerseys worn by the Grizzlies during their first three seasons in Memphis (2001-04), which culminated in the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Playoffs in 2004.
When the Grizzlies relocated from Vancouver to Memphis, their alternate uniform became the primary home and away uniform with “MEMPHIS” across the chest, making the team one of the only in the NBA at the time to represent their city on a jersey.
The Grizzlies will showcase a new 20th season logo, ticket and merchandize promotions and an update to their alternate court at FedExForum, connecting design elements from all eras of Grizzlies basketball.
Be one of the first to get your hands on a 20th season Memphis Classic Edition Nike uniform by signing up at grizzliesstore.com.
Fans can celebrate 20 seasons of Grizzlies basketball in Memphis with 2020-21 Ticket Packages, starting at $9 per game. Secure seats with a $100 deposit by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going to grizzlies.com.
For a limited time, fans who place a $100 deposit on 2020-21 Grizzlies Ticket Packages will receive an exclusive 20th season raglan T-shirt.
