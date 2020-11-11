Local churches give away $100 gift cards to veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Churches across west Tennessee have come together to give away gift cards to local veterans.
The event will take place at Superlo Foods, located at 2269 Lamar Avenue, on Veterans Day at 10:00 a.m.
Bishop Henry M. Williamson, Sr. and 60 area churches will present 100 veterans with $100 gift cards.
To receive a gift card, veterans must present one of the following:
- TN Driver’s License (must state I am a veteran)
- VA Medical Card
- Retirement Card
- Separation Papers
