Mask mandate for several Mississippi counties will expire Nov. 11

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Several counties across Mississippi, including DeSoto County, will no longer be under a mask mandate beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The counties were put under a mask mandate in October because they were seeing cases and hospitalizations rising. Before the mandate was in place, those counties were seeing 500 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.
In addition to the mask mandate for nine counties, Reeves executive order stated that hospitals statewide had to reserve 10 percent capacity for COVID-19 patients.
There’s also a statewide mask mandate that started in September that’s set to expire Wednesday at 5 p.m. Reeves said he hopes people within the state will continue to wear a mask despite lifting the mandate. He said guidelines work better than mandates and that the people should be trusted to make their own decisions.
Reeves was set to hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, but it was postponed because his youngest daughter had tested positive for the virus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.