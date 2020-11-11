Mask mandate for several Mississippi counties will expire Nov. 11

Greenville and Columbia have already taken action by enforcing masks, something South Carolina Attorney General, Alan Wilson said is legal. (Source: WMBF News)
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Several counties across Mississippi, including DeSoto County, will no longer be under a mask mandate beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The counties were put under a mask mandate in October because they were seeing cases and hospitalizations rising. Before the mandate was in place, those counties were seeing 500 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.

In addition to the mask mandate for nine counties, Reeves executive order stated that hospitals statewide had to reserve 10 percent capacity for COVID-19 patients.

There’s also a statewide mask mandate that started in September that’s set to expire Wednesday at 5 p.m. Reeves said he hopes people within the state will continue to wear a mask despite lifting the mandate. He said guidelines work better than mandates and that the people should be trusted to make their own decisions.

Reeves was set to hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, but it was postponed because his youngest daughter had tested positive for the virus.

