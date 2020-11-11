MFD: vacant house fire under investigation, arson determined

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department is currently investigating a vacant house fire that occurred early Wednesday morning at 4:24 a.m.
When firefighters arrived at the one-story home at the 2000 block of Nedra Avenue, heavy fire was visible.
The fire was brought under control at 4:33 a.m. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries. Eleven pieces of fire/rescue/EMS equipment and approximately 27 emergency response personnel responded to the call.
The home sustained smoke, fire, and water damage, MFD says. Total damage to the home is estimated at 7 thousand dollars.
The fire’s cause was determined to be intentionally set in more than one location inside the home.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
You could be eligible for a cash reward.
Memphis residents may apply for a free smoke alarm by calling the Fire Museum of Memphis at 901-636-5650 or apply on-line at: https://www.memphistn.gov/government/fire-department/free-smoke-alarm-application/
