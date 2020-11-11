Miss. governor extends COVID-19 executive order; 15 counties under mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced the extension of his “Safe Recovery” executive order through December 11. It was set to expire on Wednesday.
His announcement comes after the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,256 new cases and 17 new deaths of the coronavirus.
The governor has set additional measures including mask requirements for the following counties: Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha.
“I know that we are all tired and ready to move on. But the virus is still here,” said Governor Reeves. “It’s still working to infect and kill. We’ve gotten far better at dealing with it, and allowing for life to go on. But we’re not all the way there yet. Keep fighting and protecting the most vulnerable in your life. No matter where you are, please do your best to social distance and wear a mask.”
