Mississippians react to DeSoto County Sheriff not enforcing Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The sheriff in DeSoto County, Miss. says his department will not enforce Governor Tate Reeves' mandatory mask order. In fact, Sheriff Bill Rasco doesn’t require his own deputies to wear face coverings.
Governor Reeves' latest COVID-19 executive order, issued on Wednesday, Nov. 11, calls for social distancing. And he also extended mandatory mask mandates for 15 counties, including DeSoto, Benton and Marshall Counties in the WMC Action News 5 viewing area.
Pictures on the DeSoto County Sheriff’s social media pages show Sheriff Rasco, his deputies and DCSD employees without masks during awards ceremonies, working in a school near children and during a class on how to spot sex trafficking.
Rasco’s even mask-less while accepting mask donations from a local bank.
A DCSD spokesperson says “Sheriff Rasco doesn’t force his deputies to wear masks in settings where the host or property owner doesn’t require it. However, he respects the wishes of our hosts and property owners when they request that masks be worn. We have not issued any citations. We will not issue citations for not wearing masks nor will we enforce Governor Tate Reeves' mandate on social distancing.”
Mississippians shared emotional reactions to this topic.
Malenda writes on Facebook: “And that is the reason we will never get the surge under control here. It is beyond frustrating living here right now.”
Joe says: “I feel like it is every individual’s choice to wear or not wear a mask. I will not judge anyone either way and I would appreciate the same consideration.”
Robert Latham Junior, the former director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, says: “For those that refuse to wear the mask in public it is a threat to everyone else’s health. Their rights end where others' begin.”
And Brenda writes simply: “I’m so over COVID and Tate Reeves.”
The latest White House COVID-19 report listed Mississippi in the Top 10 for new COVID-19 deaths per capita. More than 1,200 new cases and 17 new deaths were reported by the state health department on Wednesday.
And a new CDC report says masks not only protect the general public from coronavirus, but they also protect the mask wearer.
