MPD: 1 dead after double shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are looking for a killer after a double shooting in North Memphis.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Bethel Tuesday afternoon. Two shooting victims were located on the scene.
Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said one male shooting victim did not survive his injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
