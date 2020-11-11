MPD: Man in critical condition after vehicle shot at in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot in Frayser.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Tarbora Avenue near Ketchum Road early Wednesday morning. Investigators found a man shot on the scene.
The victim told police he was inside his vehicle when he was shot at in Frayser.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No suspect information was given.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH.
