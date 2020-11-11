MPD: Memphis nightclub shuts down after police seize drugs and guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis nightclub shutdown overnight after a police raid found illegal cash, drugs and guns.
Police said it happened around 10:30 Tuesday night at Blue Mondays on Airways Boulevard. Officers said they seized dozens of weapons and marijuana from the club.
Several people were arrested in the raid, however, this does not include the club’s owner - who was cited and taken for questioning.
MPD said the raid was a long time coming and the investigation is ongoing. The club will remain closed until further notice.
Check back for updates on this investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.