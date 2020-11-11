MPD searching for missing 59-year-old woman last seen in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman.
Joyce Blair, 59, was last seen in the 100 block of Jourbert Avenue on November 9 at 8:00 a.m. Police said she was last seen walking away from her residence.
Investigators said Blair suffers from a mental disorder and has not taken her medication.
Blair is 5′1″, 125-lbs, with black and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a brown leather skirt. MPD added that she walks with a limp.
If you have seen Joyce Blair, contact the Memphis Police Department at 545-2677.
