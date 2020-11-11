Much cooler air filtering into the Mid-South tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a light north wind and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
THURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light to calm wind and and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows again in the mid to upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the mid 50s Saturday night and falling into the mid 40s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool each day with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.