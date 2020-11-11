Rebels’ Corral named O’Brien National QB of the Week

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week.
The sophomore just racked up a record-setting effort against Vanderbilt, completing 31-34 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns in the Rebels' 54-21 win.
His 6 TDs are the most in regulation play by an Ole Miss QB.
Eli Manning had six in a game, but one was in overtime against Arkansas in 2002.
The 412 yards is a career high.
His 91.2 completion percentage ties an SEC record set by former Tennessee star Josh Dobbs with a minimum of 30 attempts.
Corral’s 19 straight completions to start the game, breaking another Manning mark.
Ole Miss is off this week. The Rebels next host South Carolina Nov. 14.
