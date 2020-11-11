SCHD: Most school COVID-19 transmission linked to extracurricular activities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department said they’re seeing around 20 COVID-19 cases a day in school-aged kids. Officials said through interviews they believe most of the transmission is happening through extracurricular activities.
Here are some of the latest case counts at Shelby County school districts with in-person class options according to the Tennessee Department of Education COVID District database.
- Millington Municipal School district saw less than five cases both this week and last week. In all, leaders there say there have been less than 45 cases reported in schools.
- Bartlett City Schools reported six new cases this week and zero last week.
- There were 15 cases reported at Germantown Municipal School District this week and 17 last week.
- There have been zero cases at Lakeland Schools.
- There were zero cases reported at Collierville Schools this week and last week.
- Finally, there were six cases reported at Arlington Community Schools this week and 10 last week.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to the Department of Education to see exactly what weeks the data set represents, we are still waiting to hear back.
Some say a Friday night sports game is the most normal this year can get.
“I think having sports, it gives us a little relief,” said Millington Municipal Schools Director of Schools James Griffin. “It gives us something to cheer for, which we all like to do.”
Leagues from the professional level to high school level have been interrupted this season because of COVID-19. Millington Central High School had football games canceled after opposing teams had COVID-19 outbreaks including the Arlington High School Football team.
Griffin said some winter sports have started, and there are some concerns.
“I think [the sports] being [played] inside,” said Griffin. “At least football is an outside arena. We also have wrestling, and there is nowhere to hide as they say in the squared circle.”
Griffin said he’s taking his guidance from the TSSAA and the Shelby County Health Department.
Collierville Schools and Lakeland Schools also said they’re following TSSAA guidance as cases go up.
Those guidelines include temperature checks and vetting before every practice and game, decreasing attendance and not permitting scrimmages or similar events.
When asked to comment on if changes would be made to the regulations and guidelines as cases tick up, the TSSAA said “We update our information based on the CDC. The COVID-19 regulations and protocols we have in place have been updated three times since the document originated.”
School districts in Bartlett, Germantown and Arlington have not returned our request for comment.
Extracurriculars at Shelby County Schools remain suspended.
In a statement officials at the district said:
“We are reviewing all extracurricular activities as we continue to plan for in-person learning and hope to share additional information soon. Also, we can assure families and the community that the Board and Administration are keeping a watchful eye on the data and seeking guidance from infectious disease experts. We remain FLEXIBLE in SAFELY returning to schools and athletics.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.