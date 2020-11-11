SCHD: 187 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has reported 187 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,868 COVID-19 cases and 594 deaths have been reported.
There are currently 3,200 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.
Counties surrounding Shelby County have also seen COVID-19 cases rise. Here are the overall totals.
- Tipton County, TN - 2,791
- DeSoto County, MS - 8,430
- Crittenden County, AR - 2,630
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. The most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 8.8%.
Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Monday, November 9 to Tuesday, November 10.
County health experts are planning to see how Halloween and other upcoming holidays contribute to the fall surge of COVID-19 cases. Leaders from surrounding counties have asked residents to reschedule Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings this year.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are also seeing an increase.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 15 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
Ninety percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 91% of ICU capacity is utilized as of November 9.
Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.