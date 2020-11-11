Shelby Co. Health Dept. closes club for COVID-19 violations, allows others to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department investigated complaints about several businesses in Overton Square violating COVID-19 guidelines and found no violations. But that is not the case for several other businesses in Hickory Hill and one on Airways– all of them shut down by the health department.
Dubai Hookah Bar was one of five businesses on Winchester closed by the Shelby County Health Department over Labor Day weekend for COVID-19 violations.
“The health department came and said we weren’t following the guidelines of the COVID. So we had to make sure we had social distancing six feet apart, make sure everyone wears face coverings, make sure everyone has their temperature checked,” Marshun Newell of Dubai Hookah Bar said.
Newell told WMC Action News 5′s Janice Broach he thought he was following the rules, but he said the guidelines were confusing. He met with the health department for guidance.
“They came out. We had a conversation with them, they gave us the whole code of conduct to go by,” Newell said.
And now the health department has allowed the hookah bar to reopen with markers for social distancing, signs saying masks are required, and hand sanitizer at the door.
The health department found out about the violations at the businesses because people complained. Three Memphis strip clubs were allowed to reopen as we reported Tuesday. A health department spokesperson told me they will be shut down if guidelines are not followed.
Tuesday night, the health department got a call from Memphis police about “Club Blue Mondays” on Airways.
Police had been watching the club after reports of large gatherings. Investigators say they found illegal drugs and alcohol being served without a permit.
Several people were arrested. Police also contacted the health department because of COVID-19 violations.
The health department closed the club.
WMC Action News 5 was there when a health officer showed up Wednesday afternoon to meet with the owner, who was not arrested.
Two hours later, after the owner was a no-show, the health officer taped up a placard saying the business is closed due to imminent health hazards, and there could be criminal penalties for non-compliance.
It is not clear why the owner of club Blue Monday Blues did not show up, but investigators told WMC Action News 5 it was not a good idea.
The health department says it does not want to shut businesses down, and they are willing to educate business owners to keep that from happening or get them back open.
