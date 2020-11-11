Sunshine and cool temperatures are back

By Spencer Denton | November 11, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 11:56 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will continue to move out with cooler temperatures. Highs will remain in the low to mid 60s with a north wind at 5-15 mph. 

TONIGHT: Clear and colder with lows in the low 40s. Expect a northeast wind at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK:  Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a stray shower Saturday with highs around 70. Sunday looks dry with some lingering clouds and highs in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine and cooler weather returns with highs back in the low 60s and lows in the 40s Monday through Wednesday.

