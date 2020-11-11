Texas murder suspect captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A murder suspect from Austin, Texas was captured in Memphis by the U.S. Marshals.
According to a news release, Jalen Highsmith was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Earlier this month, Mario Robinson was shot and killed outside a Waffle House in Texas. A warrant was later issued for Highsmith in relation to the crime.
An investigation determined the suspect was in Memphis. Early Wednesday morning, Highsmith was arrested near Florida Street and W. Parkway in South Memphis.
Officials said he was taken into custody without incident.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.