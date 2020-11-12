Best Life: Early signs of diabetes

It’s often dubbed the silent killer. Each year, more than seven million Americans with diabetes go undiagnosed. Recognizing the early warning signs may save your life! Frequent urination might mean your kidneys are trying to get rid of excess sugar in the blood. This can lead to extreme thirst. You may also have a dry mouth or itchy skin. Unexpected weight loss and increased hunger are potential symptoms. Yeast infections are common in both men and women with diabetes. Also, feeling drowsy or nauseous, having fruity breath, or noticing vision changes can be symptoms.