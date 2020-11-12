Breakdown: Why you should look up this weekend

Orion the Hunter will also be very visible this time of year according to astronomers. Some astronomers agree that it is the easiest to identify of all constellations. It will rise at mid-evening. It will remain visible through early December in the evening sky. The most noticeable part will be the Belt of Orion. Look for three medium bright stars in a straight row. Orion appears to be lying on his side with the stars of his Belt pointing up. Orion’s two brightest stars on his belt will shine on opposite sides of the Belt.