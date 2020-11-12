Breakdown: Why you should look up this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -In the eastern sky before sunrise, the crescent moon will sit above Mercury and below bright Venus. Another cool display will be the constellation Virgo’s brightest star Spica, which will sit off to the moon’s right, and the very bright star Arcturus way off to the upper left. The group of stars and planets will make a lovely display.
Orion the Hunter will also be very visible this time of year according to astronomers. Some astronomers agree that it is the easiest to identify of all constellations. It will rise at mid-evening. It will remain visible through early December in the evening sky. The most noticeable part will be the Belt of Orion. Look for three medium bright stars in a straight row. Orion appears to be lying on his side with the stars of his Belt pointing up. Orion’s two brightest stars on his belt will shine on opposite sides of the Belt.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, Mars will stop its westward motion through the stars of Pisces, ending a loop that began in early September. From this point on, Mars will resume regular easterly motion and pass out of Pisces in early January.
