A cold front brings clouds tonight and cooler temperature tomorrow

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a light north wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a breezy north wind at 5 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light east wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers are likely early Sunday morning along with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and then falling through the day to near 60 during the afternoon along with a gradually clearing sky and overnight lows falling to near 40.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows again near 40. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
