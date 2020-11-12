Cool end to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny and a little warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clouds will move through briefly after sunset into tonight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light.
FRIDAY: A decent amount of sun is expected Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows Friday night in the upper 40s to low 50s.
WEEKEND: Clouds will linger off and on through the weekend with highs in the low 70s Saturday. A cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday. A stray shower is possible along the front. Highs Sunday will reach the mid to upper 60s early morning, then fall into the 50s toward sunset. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s again Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine and cooler weather sticks around early in the week with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s Monday through Wednesday. It should remain dry through Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
