Cooler end to the week, showers this weekend

WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive on Saturday, so it will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, especially in the evening. Rain will not be widespread, so everyone will not see rain. A few showers could linger into early Sunday morning, but rain will rapidly clear. Clouds will gradually move out of our area on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Saturday night. We will likely start the day warmer and then temperatures will drop throughout the day Sunday.