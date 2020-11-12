Cooler end to the week, showers this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. With a sunny sky and dry air today, high temperatures will climb to the upper 60s. It will also be chilly tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s under a clear sky.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 67 degrees. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 46 degrees. Northwest winds at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: We will have another nice day tomorrow with sunshine and no rain. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.
WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive on Saturday, so it will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, especially in the evening. Rain will not be widespread, so everyone will not see rain. A few showers could linger into early Sunday morning, but rain will rapidly clear. Clouds will gradually move out of our area on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Saturday night. We will likely start the day warmer and then temperatures will drop throughout the day Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will be much cooler next week with high temperatures in the lower 60s and low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
